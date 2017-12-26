Transcript for Finding the Right New Year's Resolution for you

The new year. Is less than a week away so if you're the resolution type now is the time the brings that's right let's get some tips from here Gibbons. Good morning you two. Are you thinking about doing something new for yourself in the new year that will make you a better person and boost your lot at the same time. Here are my top ideas. Number one landing your dream job the job market is very strong economies of expanding at a healthy pace. There are lots of jobs out there for the taking many companies are hiring so if you feel like you're stuck in a rut you're itching for change. Now is a good time to take the lions and go for the dream job whether that's making a living in stick Grammy. Becoming a food stylists are working in the spy industries. There are lots of opportunities to be hat. Second give up those bad habits bad habits are costly. The numbers don't lie two thirds of Americans are either overweight or obese. The cops over a lifetime nearly 260000. Dollars. As for smoking and other Keller that could easily cost peppers a 5000 dollars a year depending how much you smoke. It also significantly increases your insurance costs. Next stop waiting for a windfall. Americans have a lot of debt and many are waiting for something miraculous to happen to bail them out of their predicament. Why you think so many people play the lottery because making this is our best chance for improving our financial situation. Sad but true. It was particularly disturbing is that those earning an annual thirteen thousand dollars or less spent a whopping 9%. Of their income on lottery tickets. Even though the odds of striking it rich are as slim as one and 195. Million. Save your money in using instead to chip away at the credit card debt. Also think wellness wellness brown that's Tony teen is expected to be the biggest year yet for wellness. The year it self care is seen as a necessity and not as an indulgence. Give yourself some TLC unplug and wine keep the body and mine energized and take advantage of your company's wellness program. You'll be more productive and you'll save on your health insurance outs will your employer. And finally. Making new friends there's a motivational teacher who's been quoted as saying your income is the average of the five people you spend the most time we. Point being it's not a good idea to spend time with people were dragging you down financially. Find another note and it worked on a tracking those who can help you get where you need to get. I'm hearing it and did not political news.com. For world news now. Happy holidays. Thanks a lot near enough friends resolutions the stop hanging out of me. He's Montenegro's.

