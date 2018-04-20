Transcript for Two Florida sheriff's deputies ambushed at restaurant

That's a the other story developing overnight the ambush killing of two young sheriff's deputies in northern Florida police are trying to determine a motive for the brazen attack. At a Chinese restaurant. Sargent Noel Ramirez and deputy Taylor Lindsay were just eating lunch when investigators say a gunman opened fire through a window killing them both. After 26 years of doing this nothing prepare you for for senseless. Yes. In an emotional news conference sheriff Bobby shields called the shooter Howard. And described surgeon Ramirez and deputy Lindsay as the best of the best praising their integrity. I knew about them personally. And I can sit here in front of all of the F. And say that loved them. The shooter identified as a 59 year old local man was later found dead in a car near the restaurant. While Selz said there's no apparent motive for this attack yet he lashed out at what he described as anti police views across the country. What do you expect happens when you demonize law enforcement. To the extent that has been demonized. Every type of hate every type of could damage you can think. The only thing these men were guilty. I was wanting to protect you and me. Ramirez a seven year veteran in law enforcement was promoted to sergeant less than a year ago. He leaves behind a wife and children deputy Lindsey join a sheriff's office three years ago he was just 25. We're going to agree. We're gonna get upset. For probably gonna cuss a little bit but that in the day we're going to remember those two men from what they are and their heroes. A police haven't discussed details about the shooters background but we are expecting to hear more at a news conference later today.

