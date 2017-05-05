Transcript for Friday Rewind: Attack at the University of Texas

We'll from the shootings in the stabbings today tornadoes were closing out what was. A really busy week of US headlines. But we still doesn't time to squeeze in a little bunny love and some Bo ho Sheikh. Here now are we regret every lined. Breaking overnight deadly shooting Rampage in. I got reloading at bat he hit our area. One woman was killed six others injured sailors was pronounced dead and the scene this morning he organizers of the failed fire festival. Are feeling the heat had no electricity there's no shower as. There's no bound and there's no like running water there was nothing this morning on world news now the deadly knife attack coming university campus one student is dead three others are injured after police say a student. Pulled out hunting blade. And just started stabbing at random. He walked up to this guidance just within arm's length and mean and grabbed him by the shoulder and stabbed him in the back. Tornadoes already reported from Texas to Illinois at least seventeen dead now. Ms. do well bell menu nearly flattened reminded tornado on the twentieth analysts I cramming it wasn't long closet I'm not there. And a stunning reversal of former South Carolina police officers Al pleading guilty to federal charges. In the 2015 death of Walter Scott the officer behind the gun 35 year old Michael Slater now admits he wasn't defending himself. When he shot 51 year old Walter Scott in the back in 2015. Sounds bad raw emotion on display overnight from Jimmy Kimmel the late night ABC host describing last week's ordeal that he went for. It followed the birth of his son. It is an echo cardiogram there's a sonogram of the heart and found that Billy was born with. Pardons. Fortune this what do you look like Condo Monday. This is what it looks like. I think you couldn't get out evidence that aren't even looked on the desk yeah name David. David. Little they. Error wearing some long. And all hello Sheikh it is very. Or oh whoa. Whoa. Where did you get inner ear. I think my ballot vote bush chic it's not funny. Let's not it's it's this really does not edit his religious or related imagining anyone at the altar ratings are any elect him starring in a scene from get out just letting them and. This is my son can place. Photo Sheikh just like Ryan Gosling scholar who typically what he's withdrawing doesn't take Kentucky Derby tomorrow. Men tulips when are we working them do it.

