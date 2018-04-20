Transcript for Friday Rewind: Barbara Bush passed away

This week's starter with a marathon. And that set the pace for the next five days I was such heroes jump into action on an airliner an outpouring for former First Lady and lots more check it out. We do begin would that sad news coming in now form. Or First Lady Barbara Bush. As time she was the major art to an American political dynasty known for her fierce family loyalty and her marriage. Well a love story lasting more than seventy years. Mrs. bush a rock by her husband's side. Also called the glue that help the bush family together. My dream for our family. So it's been made news grow up they get a good education. We have newly married they'd find someone they could be happy lives. And that they would then turn around again in the country this settle blocking and monitoring the spin and it's a. Horrific scene playing out on board a passenger jet southwest flight thirteen eighty. It it just taken off from New York City an engine that exploded. Think that there's a whole it. And about half want what happened. The dramatic emergency just twenty minutes of a packed southwest flight from New York City did Dallas. The left edge and ripping apart sending shrapnel flying through this window. And sucking passenger Jennifer Reardon partly out of the airplane. Reardon a mother of two from New Mexico eventually die from her injuries should begin with a big surprise in court Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. Pain is one of the clients of president charms personal attorney Michael Collins Kennedy's name revealed as Cohen's client during this explosive hearing Monday. Related to last week's FBI raids of Cohen's office home and hotel room Michael Cole never represented me in any legal matter. I never retained his services I'd never received an invoice after those FBI raids on Cohen president trough. Made a hard push for his legal team to review those seized documents but the judge is so far holding off on that decision. It's been five years since the attack on the Boston Marathon. Today under gray sky 30000 determined runners running than. 26 point two miles among them 34 year old Dez Linden from Michigan. Two hours 39 minutes 54 seconds the first American woman to win. 1985. Great moment there first American woman to win in quite some time incredible week. And don't forget again Coachella second weekend continues to be unfit closing it out and happy birthday on Sunday pals sounds fine art coming up more news. This is ABC's world news now informing insomnia acts for two decades.

