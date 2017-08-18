Transcript for Friday Rewind: Barcelona attack

From this week's headlines were dominated by the firestorm of controversy ignited by those deadly protests in Virginia and we also followed another controversy this time in the courtroom with Taylor Swift. Here now our weekly Friday everyone. It's deadly terror attack more than a dozen dead and Al more than a hundred injured. A band jumping the curb Terri through a crowded tourist spot in Barcelona one suspect is dead at LP urgent manhunt for possible. Accomplices is his right wing of the truck plowing. Down the street historic pass from us right in the center of falsehood that normally bustling with people you know totally shut down. White supremacist marchers bearing torches on the campus of the university of Virginians. James and Alex feels junior who authorities believe. He got in this car. Watching that fatal attack that left Heather hired dead. Under fire all weekend it started not with what he said but what he didn't say. He condemned and not just the racist marching in the streets but many sites president truck finally stepping before the cameras to give that hate a name to KK. Neo Nazis white supremacists. And either hate groups that are repugnant. The president doubling down again blaming both sides for the violence in Charlotte. I think this blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it and you don't have any doubt about it either. And a reaction to the president's remarks is. Pouring in as speaker of the house easily one of the president's top defenders tweeting we must be near white supremacy in. In what holds it. It took a jury less than four hours to declare victory for Taylor Swift. Their verdict. Former Denver radio DJ David Mueller assaulted and battered the superstar in 2013. This photo obtained by hands she says shows the moment he grabbed her bare bottom. Mueller insists he is innocent. I didn't. What they. It's bring your own cup date at 7-Eleven I am ready for that the skit that's Millis Libya but that ever want to. I hope both. Two got a strong everything fake. I have all worked coffee for that's today yeah that threat and got my cup ready to go like yeah. Narrow higher barrel a few minutes ago the seven elevenths that's an area to nine role that but baby in there I think they're probably sailor out now you again. Lux a look forward to in the next week of course we have the great American solar eclipse amazing news there's an eclipse will be kind of keep me quiet. Thank you it doesn't happen I really haven't heard a nearly ten years.

