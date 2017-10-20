Transcript for Friday Rewind: Me Too Movement

We're gonna in this half hour as we always do on a Friday looking back at the week through headlines and a calling is rolling in a staff here was forced to work through a hunting of the studio. Here's the Friday rewind. Let's go as a fire storm closed in on Santa Rosa not even hospitals received. Patients and many on gurneys Williams is seeking containment numbers are up and there is some rain in the forecast. As for that hospital you can see from this melted signed here just how intense the flames got one the most heinous act we've ever seen in our county captured. Police closing in on the man accused of that brutal killing spree. Gunning down his coworkers then going on the run sparking a multi state manhunt. The need to movement millions of women across the country and around the world sharing their experience was sexual harassment and it. Use online. That movie took off last weekend little listen a lot of highlighted it on Twitter. Posting if you've been sexually harassed resulting right need to as a replied it is tweak. What that enables us to do is say no more. No more we're not gonna put up with this anymore. We are going to be vocal until this stops. Fallen soldiers fallout. Presidential faces new outrage after calling the little soldier reportedly saying he newly signed up core. President strongly disputed that had a very nice conversation. With the woman with a life moves sounded like a lovely woman did not say what the congresswoman said and most people aren't just for us to him. Commissioner Roger Goodell taking the debate over and ask felt protest head on and we believe their players should stand professionalism that's important part of our game and our moments but no new rules or penalties for those anthem protest. It comes after the NFL revealed it didn't ask players were a commitment to stand. The president taking aim at the weak tweeting the NFL has decided it will not force players to stand for the playing of our national and them. Total disrespect for our great country. Bleeding afraid and know does. We did I wouldn't be better than that or. How bad part is they went to. I did we get. Good to see that the dance moves of the market. They learn that Ryan just exactly. So the World Series begins on Tuesday in the Dodgers vs indeed. Yeah yeah. Let's. To.

