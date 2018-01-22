Transcript for Government shutdown enters day 3

I'm but there is a lot to get to especially coming from Capitol Hill because they've been busy over the weekend. Not getting anything done a government shutdown will extend into the work week. A senate vote was scheduled for today at noon after lawmakers wrapped up a busy day of negotiations with. How are hammering out a compromise. The latest proposal will fund the government for another two and a half weeks with a promise to take up an open debate on immigration and border security in the near future. ABC's Kenneth Elton has more. Bernard shut down drama on the senate floor the shut down should stop. Good majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to move up a one million Botha in the government shutdown. Top senate Democrats objecting. We have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable for both sides. For that reason I object. McConnell proposed a senate Democrats fund the government through February 8. If no agreement for those young undocumented immigrants the dreamers by that time. It would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address Stockwell. Border security. And related issues. That pledge not good enough for Democrats were look you for more assurances from GOP leaders. And there are also concerns on both sides about whether president trump would even sign off on an immigration deal. Senator do you really think you can come up an agreement by the eight. I don't know I mean I hope we can bet but I'm doubting us. Because that relies on the White House to actually work with us on this we haven't seen that yet. And. Is it okay. Emotional demonstrators at the capitol Sunday night. Demanding a fix for the 800000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. I am not willing to weigh in below and then ship that nobody. Live yeah. Weekend negotiations appeared to sit around president from southern border wall. Sources say the ultimate compromise and with them at. Would give the president full funding and exchange for protecting the dreamers would house Democrats support such a plan all of the money that he wants for his won't. But he war's outcome. All the polls that play billion dollars and he paid by Mexico. McConnell is now scheduled a vote on that three week funding measure for noon today which means the shut down. Will continue a weekend deal would've had a minimum impact but on this Monday morning the nation and 800000 furloughed federal employees. Would now begin to really feel was shut down. Maggie can that's.

