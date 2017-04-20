Transcript for 'Joint Session' of Congress on '4/20'

Today big board twenty day plenty of festivities aren't ready day cadet population even on Capitol Hill. Nobody here is it partaking ABC's Sabrina Marshall as the story at least not that we now. It's a joint session of congress known Cornell not to liken that more lakes. Lamb that. Yeah. Yeah that's kind of session say man. He had enjoyed. The first anymore freak candidates give away from members of congress and their staffs and advocacy group rolling happened passing joints around. To make sure congress reauthorize is a rule. It would prevent the DI and Department of Justice from interfering with local State's medical marijuana laws the rule expires next week and without it. The trump administration could cracked down. During the campaign then candidate trump said he supported medical marijuana. And cold in debt states issue. A new Yahoo! report found safety 4% of people who say they use marijuana and 51% who say they use it regularly. Our parents currently 29 states have medical marijuana laws. And seven states including DC have legalized recreational use. Thank you thank you very much. And admitted one time user of candidates former President Obama. Before leaving office called for the schedule one narcotic to be treated like tobacco or alcohol the new administration. Not quite so forgiving. It is a potentially. Dangerous gateway drug that frequently use leads to the use of harder Brooks its use and possession is against federal law it. And the new attorney general the United States congress is made the possession of marijuana and every state. And distribution I've been an illegal act. So why if you knew we needed it that something is not desired any arm of congress should pass a law to change change that grew. Hidden Villa killer and he did. Three new bills have been introduced and in this session of congress with bipartisan support they could do exactly that. Change the laws make the federal government treat marijuana exactly like alcohol. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

