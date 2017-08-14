Lost art is rediscovered

More
After being missing for more than three decades, the famed "Woman Ocre" painting by Willem De Koonig was discovered in Silver Springs, New Mexico after it was purchased at an auction. ABC's Ron Claiborne reports.
2:08 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lost art is rediscovered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49201863,"title":"Lost art is rediscovered","duration":"2:08","description":"After being missing for more than three decades, the famed \"Woman Ocre\" painting by Willem De Koonig was discovered in Silver Springs, New Mexico after it was purchased at an auction. ABC's Ron Claiborne reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/lost-art-rediscovered-49201863","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.