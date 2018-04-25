Transcript for Man who shot 2 police officers, 1 civilian in Dallas arrested

OK let's turn out to the breaking news and the dramatic moments in Dallas after the shooting. Of two police officers and a security guard at a Home Depot the violence leading to an hours long manhunt and a wild chase through city streets. We got a man a dramatic ending overnight in this hours' long search for man accused of shooting to Dallas police officers hours earlier Armando Juarez allegedly shot the officers and a security guard at a Home Depot. The suspected shooter able to escape the scene kicking off a massive manhunt. ABC's Marcus Moore was there. And we saw them searching a wooded area near The Home Depot with dogs also on thought they were armed and we saw helicopters low over the horizon Sergey for any sign. Of Juarez who was last seen police say in a white pickup truck. The suspect's truck was eventually spotted well after nightfall video shows officer sprinting from the hospital where their colleagues were being treated to joined the case. A source telling our Dallas station Juarez was firing at officers during the pursuit it seemed like a hundred cop cars just because the curtains were open on the when SE could see every single cop car an act. Drove by and they just kept coming and coming coming worries was taken into custody more than five hours after the shooting at that Home Depot. A violent reminder of the 2016 Rampage when a sniper in downtown Dallas killed five officers the emotions from that night still very much raw. Once again and Dallas. Is that the precipice. Looking. Into the health heartbreak as our. Police department. Was attacked this afternoon. Or is pleaded guilty to stealing a car last year and who was wanted yesterday after skipping a sentencing hearing. As for they officers one of them is in critical condition the other is stable the security guard's condition was not released overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.