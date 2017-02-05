-
Now Playing: Met Gala: Inside the Hottest Night in Fashion
-
Now Playing: Met Gala 2017: This year's most outrageous, memorable looks
-
Now Playing: Met Gala 2017 highlights
-
Now Playing: Salute to heroes
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: President Trump unveils his ambitious tax reform plan
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Circle' and 'How to Be a Latin Lover'
-
Now Playing: NFL draft fashion
-
Now Playing: Campus free speech battle erupts in Berkeley
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' fatal collision
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly speaks out
-
Now Playing: Arkansas carries out first double execution since 2000
-
Now Playing: New GOP health care push
-
Now Playing: How to live happily ever after
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: The Facebook killer manhunt comes to a close
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'The Promise' and 'Free Fire'
-
Now Playing: President Trump on the world stage
-
Now Playing: Best and worst airlines
-
Now Playing: 'Joint Session' of Congress on '4/20'
-
Now Playing: Unique travel gadgets
-
Now Playing: 'Buy American, Hire American'