-
Now Playing: Would Comey be a witness for Robert Mueller?
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Comey and the GOP
-
Now Playing: Two Florida sheriff's deputies ambushed at restaurant
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump reacts to James Comey's memos
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Barbara Bush passed away
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Super Troopers 2' & 'I Feel Pretty'
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: National school walkout
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's Wednesday-night news conference
-
Now Playing: Teen chef follows his dreams
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Olympians open up about abuse
-
Now Playing: Passengers describe jet engine exploding midair
-
Now Playing: White House gives mixed messages on Russia sanctions
-
Now Playing: Sean Hannity denies being represented by Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' Monday: The top 14
-
Now Playing: Trump administration changes approach to marijuana
-
Now Playing: Top gadgets for this travel season
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Battle over internet sales tax
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol': A night of mind-blowing solos
-
Now Playing: James Comey's first interview since his firing