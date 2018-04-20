Transcript for President Donald Trump reacts to James Comey's memos

Friday morning flying Diana stayed out and I'm gonna move in for Condace gives them. We begin with a personal memos a former FBI director James Komi they were turned over to congress. And lead to the media overnight Cummings knows offer new revelations about his interactions with president trump. They detail the president's alleged concerns about Michael Flynn. And a salacious conversation with Vladimir Putin about prostitutes. ABC's Jeanette Norman has Morse and a good morning. Good morning a much of those memos are pretty similar to what we've already heard James calling we share about his conversations with president trump. And despite a few new details the president says those metal show there was no collusion and no obstruction. We're again hearing from James -- in his own words this time in newly released copies of memos written while he was FBI director. In them -- details what he says were president trumps strenuous and repeated objections to claims he was with prostitutes in Moscow in 2013. On MSNBC ritual Matt out ask called me about the memos specifically when he were called the president saying I live who told them Russia had some of the most beautiful hookers in the world he told you that he had appeared at a personal conversation with. President Putin and about a curse yes. Did you believe or did you think he was speaking hyperbolic. Couldn't seem to be speaking hyperbolic. The Justice Department released the memos as part of fifteen pages of declassified material handed over to congress overnight president trump responding on Twitter writing James combing memos just out in show clearly that there was no collusion and no obstruction. But Democrats disagree House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeting that those memos are quote further proof of Donald Trump's contempt for the rule of law. His attempts to intimidate circumvent the law and undermine integrity of law enforcement investigations demand immediate action to protect the Moeller investigation. In a joint response during Republican lawmakers questioning why call me quote. Chose not to memorialize conversations with President Obama attorney general lynch Secretary Clinton into McCabe or others but he immediately began to memorialize conversations with president trump. Given the nature of the person so I understood the president elect. He might not tell the truth about those if it ever became an issue and so I needed a written record. And those rebels also showed that the president told Cole we he had serious reservations about Ben national security advisor Michael Flynn telling him quote. The guy has serious judgment issues Kenneth and Diane the plot thickens in a Norman for us live from DC sanctioning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.