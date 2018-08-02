Transcript for Senate agrees to $300B federal spending deal

Right now to the other big story in Washington another shutdown is looming the deadline midnight tonight. For something rare has happened Democrats and Republicans have reached a deal the question now will it be enough. A breakthrough on Capitol Hill the senate agreeing on a rare bipartisan agreement to fund the government can for two years. This budget deal is the first real sprout. A bipartisan ship. I hope we can build on this bipartisan momentum the deal includes billions for opiate treatment disaster relief and infrastructure. And a big boost to defense spending but it puts off immigration for another day and that's not cutting it for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Every day courageous patriotic dreamers who lose their status every day the American change that's further at a preached. The Democrats delivering a speech in support of dreamers the undocumented immigrants brought here is children. For more than eight hours the longest continuous house floor speech in modern history. The agreement also doesn't include funding for the president's border wall. Just two days ago president trump emphatically called for a government shutdown if he didn't get that money. Let's have shut down we'll do shut down I love this you shut that without borders we don't have a country. So what I shut it out over this issue yes but now the White House says the president welcomes the senate deal even if that doesn't include an immigration fix. Don't. Focus for us is always bend to get a two year budget deal he made no secret the president wants funding for the wall and he wants border security. And we expect to see that reflected in what he said he wanted to shut the government down if he didn't get it now that's no longer operative was unaware of the present another position hasn't changed and we've laid out exactly why it we want to happen. Well now the plan heads to the house where it already faces opposition from both parties. Congress must agree on a budget before midnight tonight to avoid another shutdown.

