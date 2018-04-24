Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: All eyes on Arizona

Well, the full senate is expected to vote on the nomination. And a race is looking closer than Republicans would like. Early voting results look favorable for a Republican Debbie lessco who hopes to keep the Republican district under control. But the democratic newcomer trails closely behind, looking to become the latest in a series of unlikely victories. Brad Mielke explains what it could mean. This is a trump district, dead rid. In recent years, Democrats have not even bothered to put anybody on the ballot. This time you have two women going head to head. One is a trump supporter, one is anti-border, pro-obamacare. This could still be close. Rick Klein told me, hey, the GOP does have an advantage here, but it's not a big one. Should I let you dig your own grave here? Who's going to win? This is a Republican district. The question here is the margin, not the outcome. If the Democrat were to win, it would be an earthquake, and it would suggest that we are talking about a mammoth wipeout for the fall. Disaster time. Disaster time four the Republican party. The Republican candidate is heavily favored to win here. A lot of the strategists I'm talking to are looking inside those numbers. If it's a four or five or six point race that should send the same kind of warning signals nationwide of what the Democrats are capable of. The polls will open later this morning, but early voting numbers are telling us Republicans still holiday an -- hold an advantage here. Check it out on apple pod cast or your pod casting app of choice.

