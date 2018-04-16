Transcript for "Start Here" podcast: James Comey

We're gonna start this half hour with former FBI director James call me. Mincing no words blasting president trump as morally unfit for office. An exclusive ABC news interview Komi slammed the president for his treatment of women and accuse him of constantly lying. He also said there was some evidence of obstruction of justice and Komi also said he thinks it's possible the Russians. That's something on the president that may be used to blackmail him. And he talked about the president's reaction to that now infamous dossier. I think is graphic is I needed to be I did not go into the business about. People paean each other. And Ian erupted started talking about it you have brokered a guy who needs hookers and an answer that and I just. Moved on and explained the term not saying that we credit that's not saying we believe it we just thought very important you know spoke with a look on his face. He was very defensive. And started going into list of people are accused him of touching them improperly sexual assault and how he hadn't done this he hadn't done that he hadn't done that did you believe his denial. Honestly never thought these words are from out of my mouth but I don't know whether that could. Current president's face with with prostitutes peeing on each other Moscow 2013. It's possible but I don't know. Possible by I don't know I'm just gonna throw that out there. President trump launched a barrage of attacks on Twitter hours before they interview. Calling call me a liar and a slime ball he cues called me Obama leaking classified information in the line of congress and suggested he should be jailed. Lot to unfold there and the ABC interview. Also kicks off a public role out of home -- book higher loyalty in it he also tries to explain his controversial decisions around and the Hillary Clinton email investigation. ABC's Brett milky has more Brett. Hey can this and Diane get a moment a totally rocked the political world was when James calmly admitted that when he re opened the investigation and Hillary Clinton's emails. His decision to go public might have been influenced by her poll numbers. I don't remember consciously thinking about that but it must have been because I was operating a world where Hillary Clinton was going to be Donald Trump. And so I'm sure that it that it was a factor like I said I don't remember spelling it out but it had and that. That she's going to be elected president in a fight hide this from the American people. She'll be a legitimate the moment she selected the moment this comes out. This caught the ire of Democrats who said Komi treated Clinton unfairly but also Republicans who now say that Komi squeaky clean image is gone. I spoke to ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. It's an extraordinary. Admission because you would. I mean you would think the picked the Credo of a prosecutor especially. The FBI would be. To let the facts drive to your actions. Not so political calculations. Remember Conley said it makes him mildly nauseous that he could have impacted the election but when George asked him if he would make the same decision again he said he would. We will have a full breakdown this morning on start here so check it out on your favorite podcasting app.

