Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Olympians open up about abuse

Out of some athletes who are speaking out about the abuse they suffered while competing in events sanctioned by the US Olympic Committee they told their stories to senators on Capitol Hill. ABC's Brad milky was listening. Good morning Brad. Hey guys there were some powerful stories they usually be on gymnastics brightly Ferrell was a fifteen year old speed skater. When she says she was abused by her 33 year old teammate and then she says. The US Olympic Committee. Swept it under the rug. And that's passports all they have eighteen point thirteen when I met with the former CEO of the US Olympic any Scott Blackmun. Who really sad that I shouldn't go to the media in the future there's athletes I wanna come for but around there. He goes to they wanted me to talk to Scott platinum based I don't talk to anybody else. Don't talk to the media just come and talk in house of the US Olympic mini. And then the next sentence out his mouth was like but there's nothing I give. And now she is dedicated her entire life to ending the statute of limitations. And child sex abuse just sat back and forth with senators was a really really good start. Get here that entire conversation on start here later this morning you can check it out and apple podcasts on your favorite podcasting app. And this Diane. Bret thank you.

