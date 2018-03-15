Transcript for Surveillance video of Florida school shooting will be released to public

Surveillance video from a school shooting in park in Florida is expected to be released to the public today that comes a day after students across the country staged a walkout. Demanding tougher gun laws and now congress has passed a school safety bill that many students say it's not enough. Students for more than 3000 schools nationwide flooded out of their classrooms demanding action against guns summing up their message in one worked. Enough student leaders are calling for action from Parkland Florida even though it happened our community expects the whole country we all just want to give states. To Newtown Connecticut. Sitting in lockdown bitterly stared for me in my siblings like. I don't think that any student should ever have to go through that and the fact we've gone through so many times since that is just unacceptable. As the protesters gathered the NRA tweeted this picture of an assault rifle but the message. Up control my own guns thank you meanwhile on Capitol Hill the house approved 500 million dollars for school safety improvements. Including training teachers and students on how to prevent violence. But the bill does not address changes to any gun laws the senate is considering a similar measure adding to the debate. Two incidents of shots mistakenly fired inside schools by adults who were supposed to protect students. A school resource officer in Virginia miss fired a gun on Tuesday and in California three students were injured when a teacher accidentally fired a shot into the ceiling. During a lesson on gun safety. But with temperatures liked and there is like blood on my shirt and I like. Why my neck kind of and a bullet pardon scandal. The teacher is now on leave meanwhile the student protesters are looking ahead to the march for our lives event in Washington. A week from Saturday. Organizers say star singers Ariana grunt date Jennifer Hudson Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato will join them demanding action on guns. At Oprah Winfrey George Clooney and Steven Spielberg have also donated money for that march.

