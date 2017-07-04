Traditional soju made in Brooklyn

One of the most popular liquors in the world may surprise you. Bran Hill, the owner of Tokki Soju in New York City, introduces Americans to a traditional Korean spirit.
2:17 | 04/07/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Traditional soju made in Brooklyn
Nice Korean sound previously it's always paired with who. That's gonna he. Furman so heavier drinking are always evening as well. I tipped the Edgar and the stellar position. At and rest us it was a long of course are missing the Korean spirits. But I had ever there. Yeah. Though it is kind of drifted away. From its roots. In that it's usually not made from rice anymore it's made from whatever. She crane that they can get. Or start so it's as pretty much straight up all white people died at the chemicals that you. If you really liked it so. Big and its geologic brands and that's can how. Took his board. Wrong track. It's nice is it's really aromatic you can really smell the that her thinness of the east culture that I mean the the sweetness of the rice. And other Americans can have the same experience I had so that's that's what took his turn and celebrate my time there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

