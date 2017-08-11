Transcript for Trump arrives in China

Food is a good morning everyone on this Wednesday were gonna start with president from touching down in Beijing overnight to having tea and touring the forbidden city with the Chinese president the most critical meeting of his Asia tour. It comes just hours after he delivered a sharply worded message to North Korea slamming Kim Jung whose human rights record and nuclear ambitions but. Refraining from any name calling or inflammatory language. And the Press Secretary sir Sanders says the president was frustrated after he tried to pay a visit to the demilitarized zone. But was forced to turn around because of bad weather ABC's Karen travelers this. Karen Travers is traveling with the president. Good morning president trump today here in Seoul South Korea said he will not have the United States to be threatened by North Korea and America will not be intimidated. The president said he came here to the peninsula to deliver a message directly to Kim Jong-un. And it was the most aggressive rhetoric we've heard from him on this trip. President trump was speaking before the South Korean legislature to talking directly to Kim Jong-un telling the North Korean dictator do not underestimate and do not try the United States. The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer. They are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path. Increases that. You face. North Korea. Is not the paradise. Your grandfather. Invasion. It is a hell. That no person. Deserves. The president says there is they path to a better future for North Korea but Kim Dong in must do three things. Any aggression of his regime stop the development of ballistic missiles. And a complete total and verifiable denuclearization. The president once again calling on China and Russia to do more in doing international community and isolating the North Korean regime. Saying the longer the world waits to come together the greater the danger grows and the fewer the options become. President front is now in China perhaps the most critical stop on this five country tour. He's facing a complex range of challenges on diplomatic security and trade issues. President trump has said he and China's president she have a great relationship. This stock will be attached whether he can leverage that. Karen Travers ABC news Seoul South Korea. And one of those tests will be North Korea and we should mention the north is reacting with defiance of president Trump's speech one North Korean official was quoted as saying. We don't care about what that mad dog may other.

