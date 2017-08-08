Transcript for Trump Suffers a Dip in the Polls

President trump awaken the White House but not taking a break from Twitter he didn't. He didn't weigh in about the bachelorette I don't think but we'll see the president only some blistering attack on a sitting senator who criticized the administration's crackdown on leaks. And said the Russian investigation must be pursued he also slammed the New York Times. All this as his poll numbers continued to decline in Charlotte signs joins us now with the details are left hasn't seen the vaps direct is yet so we won't say. Now unknowns out mean it is and our president has not commented basically sometimes I went hanging loosely. He stayed largely out of the public eye for the first part of his New Jersey vacation hours or stay but when it comes to Twitter he hasn't stayed silent as new signs emerged that support from his core backers is starting to drop. President trump is hunkered down at his New Jersey golf club. As he receives another sign that approval among his supporters are starting to slip a new CNN poll found the number of Republicans strongly approving of the president fell fourteen point since February. One top White House advisor is acknowledging the drop off. His approval rating among Republicans and conservative a chunk voters is down slightly it needs to go up. They are telling him just enact your program. But the president disagrees tweeting the trump based as far bigger and stronger than ever before. The president is away from the White House a but it's business as usual on Twitter. One of his targets senator Richard Blumenthal who appeared on CNN Monday morning. The commander in chief fired off a series of tweets calling the Democrat of phony Vietnam con artist. Back in 2010. Blumenthal apologized for cleaning he served in Vietnam during the war when he actually was stationed in the US as a Marine Corps reservists. The Connecticut senator brush stop the president's attacks I am not going to be. Distracted or bullied. By these slivers. The president's Twitter tirade didn't stop they year he blasted the New York Times as totally in acts president trump appeared to be irked by or report Republicans including his own VP Arlene the ground work to run for president into when he when he. If he doesn't seek a second term. Vice president pence denied that's the case calling the story disgraceful and defensive. The White House has vice president pence we'll travel the bad mr. later in the week for meetings with the president. And we're learning next week the president had his first overnight stay here in New York since moving to the White House. So get ready for that traffic you know that refunds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.