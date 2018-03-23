Transcript for Walmart to transition toward smart shopping

In today's tech sites Wal-Mart takes a major step toward Smart shopping in the retail giant has filed several patents ranging from drone shopping assistants to Smart shopping carts. The technology could potentially do away with cash shares stock clerks Packers and shippers. The changes come intense program. The feature called new post will allow you to choose when the app refreshes instead of just doing it on its own the move will allow newer posts to appear at the top of your feed more frequently. And Google assisted that lets you send money from a mobile device with a voice commands. So the free service already works with both android and apple. As long as you have a Google pay account so if you wanna pay back your friend all you have to say is Cagle will send Diane twenty dollars fool yeah. Janet how I don't like the way this works well I love if they're great to get that's blizzards are writes none of that part.

