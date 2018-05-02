Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Trump declassifies GOP memo

Between the release of the Republican memo at a local ball game happen that that is a couple of things that time now for the we can rely. We begin with the firestorm over that classified memo written by congressional Republicans. President trump to classifying it in tonight it's now been made public. Despite quote the great concerns from the FBI and from the president's own pick for FBI director Christopher ray. I have not seen any shred of evidence that would suggest that there's been an abuse and the Russia investigation but what I reducing its attempt after attempt. To go after Bob Mueller and his. Lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that a new arrests tied to the Las Vegas massacre. Douglas Hague remain on the left facing charges involving armor piercing ammunition he allegedly manufactured. And sold the Stephen patting. I'm so sorry. I wish I could've seen something. It showed me that he was good news for the dramatic and wall moment in court father plunging toward former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser. That's father whose three daughters were abused by Nasser said he was unable to contain himself. Judge auto destruct over have a chip space. So. Back here at home to the economy and the market's worst week in two years. Friday's doubt nose diving reflecting a variety of jitters because it still remains close to historic cots over to back. Softener drone and I'm. Passenger plane. Letting it return international airport near Las Vegas commercial plane. Plane's flight path directly. Blow the problems. United may be off a big jumper is now. So much I think I did. He did Harry yeah. You don't know if the Olympics Knoll. Sony's super. We're such a great group of guys sister coaching staff. We're still talking to come and NN. You know there's another play football. When Afghan play football played it well yes they did they'd be Tom Brady terrorism one following Tom Brady's coming back and somebody tweeted will you ever done. He just keeps coming back but he's the greatest. Well that's it for this half hour. This is ABC's world news now. Informing insomniacs for two decades.

