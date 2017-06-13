Nick Watt Official Biography

Nick Watt is a Los Angeles based correspondent for ABC News. He covers entertainment and news for all ABC News platforms.

Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Watt was based in London, while working extensively in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has travelled throughout the Middle East reporting from Norhtern Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks; covering stories in Iraq prior to and after the 2003 invasion; reporting on the civil war in Liberia; and later travelling to Beslan, Russa during the school siege. In 2004, he was part of a two-man team embedded with a Marine infantry unit during the assault on Fallujah, from where he first filed as a correspondent.

Watt’s work has been recognized with two Emmy awards, the first being for his work as a producer in Darfur, Sudan and the second for “outstanding coverage of a breaking news story,” on his reporting from Fallujah.

Watt joined ABC’s London bureau in 1997 as a desk assistant and tape librarian. Prior to joining ABC News, he was a reporter at The Southampton Press newspaper in New York. Watt earned a Master’s degree in Modern History from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, specializing in post-war U.S. foreign policy.