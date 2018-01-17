Transcript for 10-year-old boy tests positive for the flu, later dies from pneumonia

concerns about the deadly flu. The newest victims, and a reminder tonight about the rapid test that you can get if you or a loved one might have it. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, the flu moving fast. Claiming the young and strong. 10-year-old Nico mallozi from kk Connecticut, gearing up for a travel hockey tournament hundreds of miles from home when his mother took him to a local E.R. He tested positive for the flu and was released. But before he made it back home, Nico grew sicker and was rushed to another hospital, where he later Ed from pneumonia and sepsis. Nico was a very lively, vibrant, spirited kid. Reporter: Nico's story painfully similar to that of Katie Oxley Thomas, a 40-year-old marathon runner, who died of similar complications. She went to an E.R. With worsening flu symptoms and tied 15 hours later. Sometimes things happen and it could be because somebody has an addition Allen can that we weren't aware of. If you start vomiting, if you are a developing very high fevers, if you are not able to keep down any food or drink, if you become lightheaded while you're standing. Reporter: Doctors using rapid tests at urgent care centers like this one, getting results in just five minutes. And David, tonight, hospitals are also dealing with IV bag shortages. Many of them are made in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. So, we're told it could take weeks or months for this shortage to be resolved. David? Gio, thank you.

