Transcript for 12-year-old takes his talents to one of world's most prestigious stages

Finally tonight, a comeback story for the ages. From the hospital to Carnegie hall to the stages beyond. Just this afternoon, a 12-year-old made his Carnegie hall debut. ??? that's Daniel colaner from Akron, Ohio, leading the audience through chopin's "Fantasie-impromptu." But to make it here, Daniel had to do more than practice. He had to fight for his life, playing piano part of his treatment to beat cancer. Who would have thought that just an exercise in helping him development normally after being to the brink of death as an infant would amount to this. Reporter: As an infant Daniel was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, which affects the nervous system. At one point, his family says he was only given a 25% chance to live. To keep his brain developing, his family says doctors encouraged playing music. And once Daniel started, he couldn't stop. Mastering the piano and even the organ when his feet could barely touch the pedals. ??? all that practice and the early years of chemotherapy made this moment even more incredible. Backstage, his parents in tears. It's just a miracle he's here today, not here at Carnegie hall, I mean just here with us. Reporter: Even Daniel, who practices four hours every day, couldn't believe it. I think it went amazing. I never imagined getting here. We just thank god for every moment of every day. Truly, he has taught us that everyone's life is a gift. Every life is a gift. And in the audience tonight, Daniel's doctor who helped give him that life-saving treatment. Tomorrow, Daniel takes another big stage, performing live on "Good morning America." Make sure to tune in. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. David Muir will be right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.