Transcript for At least 13 killed, 20 injured in California mudslides

And we begin with those scenes of devastation coming in now, after the wildfires, now staggering amounts of rain triggering deadly mudslides tonight in California. Mud and debris rushing downhills, onto major highways, shutting down the 101. Multicar accidents. This truck losing control at an interchange of the I-5 freeway. A 14-year-old girl pulled from the mud and the wreckage alive. But not everyone has been saved. And the death toll is growing. ABC's Matt Gutman leads us off from California. Reporter: Tonight, rescuers trudging through chest-high mud in the Fran sick search of missing. We have multiple reports of people trapped. Reporter: Five inches of of rain surging through creek beds with titanic force. It's our worst fear coming to life for us right now. Our people are out there trying to do the best work they can and perform as many rescues as they possibly can. Reporter: The Thomas fire, largest in California history, denuded the nearby hills of vegetation and anything that would absorb the water. Overnight, the famed 101 freeway overrun. We're retreating here and you can actually feel debris hitting our car right now. Closed for 30 miles in both directions. And you can see how fast that water is moving here. I mean, that is a torrent of water. Reporter: At least eight killed and over two dozen injured. Rescuers piled in overnight, gingerly pulling out this 14-year-old girl, so mud-spattered, it's hard to make her out. Dogs were sent padding through the deep slop. Skirting around eucalyptus trees that had snagged siding, cars, and whole chunks of homes. Firefighters are telling us that foundation right there, it had a house on it. That house is now over there, smashed up against those trees. That crew on the rooftop searching for signs of life. You think someone is in there? We have a strong feeling someone is in that house. Reporter: Some neighborhoods impassable, helicopters and high water vehicles taking families like Ben Hyatt's to safety. I immediately ran and woke up jack and pushed him to the top bunk bed. I was worried that it was just going to keep coming and coming. I woke up my wife and we just did not know what to do, we were just surrounded by mud. Reporter: The debris field was a miles-long ribbon of mud, Boulders and the remains of people's homes. Above Burbank -- Look at all the water that came down through this dam, destroyed, it looks like, several vehicles and that rv right there. Reporter: That slide also causing a gas leak and bringing mandatory evacuations. And Matt Gutman reporting in tonight from montecito. And we know just a devastating scene there. You've been reporting in all day on this. And this area us with not under a mandatory evacuation? Reporter: That's right, David. Stunningly, this area was under a voluntary evacuation order, and we're told by officials that the areas that were under that mandatory evacuation order, only 10% to 15% of those people levft. That's because people did not think the water could come down with such crushing force. Now, officials tell me they fear that there are more victims here in this debris. David? All right, just incredible scene tonight. Matt Gutman leading us off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.