Transcript for 13 Russian nationals indicted for allegedly meddling in the 2016 election

night, the major indictment unfolding in the Russia investigation. 13 Russian nationals and an American accused in the effort to meddle in the election, and not just from afar. They say they were here in the U.S. Too. The indictment signed by Robert Mueller claiming Russian agents were posing as Americans. Their aim to help Donald Trump's campaign and damage Hillary Clinton. Tonight, what we learned right here, the rallies and campaign events planned by Russians in this country attended by American voters. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas, now. Reporter: Tonight, the stunning revelations inside Robert Mueller's indictment. That the Russians were not only meddling in the 2016 election from afar, at least once, they were right inside the U.S. The group's leader and among the 13 Russians indict today. Yevgeniy prigozhin, a Russian oligarch with ties so close to the Kremlin, he's known as "Putin's chef." The Russian operation expansive. It employed hundreds of people in its online operations with an annual budget of millions of dollars. Reporter: The Russians allegedly sent operatives to America traveling throughout nine states. And that's not all. The Russians allegedly set up campaign-style rallies inside the U.S. In battleground states like North Carolina and Virginia. According to the indictment, this rally was less than three months before the election, and was organized by the Russians. The Russians also recruited and paid real Americans to engage in political activities. Reporter: American voters had no idea the Russians were behind them, as they thought they were real political groups, groups with names like secured borders and heart of Texas. The Russian imposters began communicating with unwitting us citizens including "Individuals associated with the trump campaign and other political activists." The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States. With the stated goal of spreading distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general. Reporter: The question now, will president trump still call the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. As recently as July saying this about the Russians. That it could be someone else. Well, I think it was Russia, and I think it could have been other people in other countries. A lot of people interfered. Reporter: But tonight, the indictment makes clear investigators are convinced the Russians who were working from overseas came here to the U.S., and were launching attacks aimed at quote "Disparaging Hillary Clinton and supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump." ABC's Dan Harris in St Petersburg at a non descript building in St Petersburg where some of those Russians, part of "Internet research agency," were writing their material to get Americans riled up. Our team obtaining a hidden camera look inside the operation. Easy. Easy. Reporter: They kicked Dan out, but tonight, Mueller's indictment indicates their work was already done. Pierre Thomas with us tonight. That was a telling moment when they did not want Dan Harris or our cameras there, and there was one other major headline that broke today, an American who pleaded guilty, Pierre, and who is cooperating with the special counsel. What of you learned? Reporter: That's right, Mueller announced the guilty plea of richer pi nato from southern California who helped the Russians set up fake identities. Thanks. Next, the affair

