13 siblings held captive, some 'shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks': Officials

More
Both parents were arrested after authorities said one sibling got a cellphone, escaped and called 911.
2:01 | 01/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13 siblings held captive, some 'shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks': Officials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52367091,"title":"13 siblings held captive, some 'shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks': Officials","duration":"2:01","description":"Both parents were arrested after authorities said one sibling got a cellphone, escaped and called 911.","url":"/WNT/video/13-siblings-held-captive-shackled-beds-chains-padlocks-52367091","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.