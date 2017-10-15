Transcript for Only 15 percent of Puerto Rico has power a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall

Nearly a month of hurricane MARIA, many still without power. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: A staggering 85%, are still without power and may not all get it back until close to Christmas, residents inland facing a bigger crisis -- the feeling their cut off. This was the main bridge that connected San Lorenzo to the rest of Puerto Rico, washed away by hurricane MARIA. Some take a more extreme approach to ferry people to the other side. We met Carmen Santos at the collapsed bridge. She says it nearly cost her mother her life. Your mother had a stroke? Mm-hmm. Reporter: How long did it take to get her to the hospital? About two and a half hours. Reporter: And if the bridge wasn't down? 20 minutes. Reporter: Santos says she just lost her job in San Juan because her hour commute became four hours long. Tonight, like so many other Puerto ricans, Santos feels like she's at the end of her road. If you could, would you pack everything and lead? I would like. Reporter: Where would you go? Florida, wherev. Reporter: Some 200,000 fpuerto Rico may leave the island. Victor, thank you.

