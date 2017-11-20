Transcript for More than 164 million Americans gear up to shop this holiday weekend

Next tonight, your money. The countdown is on to black Friday. And some deals are already here tonight. But on which items is it worth wa waiting? ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight, out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, more than 164 million Americans gearing up to shop this holiday weekend. Timing is everything. Absolutely. This season, you have to pay attention to when things go on sale. Is this it? It's go time. Reporter: Kradobe analytics krcrunching the numbers, finding before thanks give, you'll find the deepest discounts on holiday decor. At target, now up to 40% off Christmas trees. On Thanksgiving day, some of the best deals on video games, computers and sporting goods. What are you doing on your computer? What's a computer? Reporter: And if it's tablets and TVs you're after, black Friday might be your best bet. Walmart already slashing $200 off this 55-inch Samsung 34-k. With deals across every department. Reporter: Shopping for toys, hold out for cyber Monday and you're likely to find some of the lowest prices of the season. Wednesday, Thursday, black Friday, cyber Monday. But you say on some items you have to wait even until Christmas if you really want a great deal. Reporter: That's right, David. Clothing is one of those categories, the closer we get to Christmas, the bigger the discounts. Could be 60%, 70% off by Christmas eve. All right, we'll shop then. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.