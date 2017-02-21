Transcript for More than 170 gravestones vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis

President trump is also being asked this evening about the growing number of anti-semitic threats in the country. You saw those images from that jewish cemetery near St. Louis, and authorities say that is just the beginning. The FBI is of the innivestigates dozens of threats. 11 bomb threats came to jewish community centers across several cities. Here's ABC's white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Today president trump used a visit to Washington's new African-American history museum to finally denounce the recent spate of anti-semitic threats and attacks in the united States. This tour was a very meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms. Reporter: One of the most jarring incidents, this jewish cemetery near St. Louis desecrated. More than a hundred tombstones overturned as the FBI launched an investigation into bomb threats that have sparked terrifying evacuations of children, some in cribs, from jewish community centers. 68 incidents in all. Those 11 threats just yesterday across the country. President trump said today he denounces anti-semitism whenever he gets a chance. But listen to what happened last week, when he was directly asked about it. Mr. President, since your election campaign and even after your victory, we've seen a sharp rise in anti-semitic incidents across the United States. Reporter: Instead of Conde condemning the anti-semitism, talked about his election victory. I want to say we are very honored by the victory that we had. 306 electoral college votes. Reporter: And then asked again a day later at his solo press conference. Instead of denouncing anti-semitism, he denounced the person asking the question. There has been a report out that 48 bomb threats have been made against jewish settlements in the last couple of weeks. There are people who are committing anti-semitic acts or threatening -- He said he was focus answer a simple, easy question. And it's not. Not a simple question, not a fair question. Ok sit down, I understand the rest of your question. So here's the story, folks. Number one, I am the least anti-semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life. Reporter: The investigation prompted a response from trump. Ivanka Trump tweeting "America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship and religious centers." #Jcc -- jewish community center. Hours later, also on Twitter, Hillary Clinton for the first time called on president trump to act. Jcc threats, cemetery desecration and online attacks are so troubling and they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting with @POTUS. And today, he did. The anti-semitic threats targeting our jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil. And Jon Karl with us live from the white house tonight, and Jon, we heard the white house press secretary Sean spicer asked today why did it take the president so long to speak out against these acts. But he said he has dressed this before. Reporter: He was asked about these specific attacks and no direct's to that. He said that the president has been forceful in denouncing racism and anti-semitism since the beginning of his campaign. Jon, thanks as us.

