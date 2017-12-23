Transcript for 180 people killed after deadly tropical storm in the Philippines

Time now for the index, and the deadly tropical storm devastating the Philippines. Some intense images tonight. Local officials say at least 180 people were killed as the storm ripped through the southern portion of the country. Dozens more still missing. Landslides and flash floods wiping away entire villages. Look at that. Some 70,000 people have been forced into evacuation centers. Back here at home and to Texas. The lawsuit over the arrest of a black family that was all caught on video. Some 5 million people watched the video of a white police officer pointing a taser at Jacqueline Craig, and handcuffing her daughter last December. The suit claims officer William martin used excessive force and violated their constitutional rights. It also blames ft. Worth city officials failing to supervise officials. And a major recall to tell you about tonight. Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.8 million pickup trucks. It is recalling trucks dating back to 2009. The company says seven people were injured in accidents possibly related to the problem.

