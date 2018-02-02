200K US jobs created in January; wages rise at fastest pace in 8 years

It's positive news but also a sign that the economy is stable enough for the Fed to hike interest rates again.
Next to your money. The 401k. Most analysts turning to something else. An improving economy, and a likeliness that interest rates could go up soon. For the week, it's down 1,095 points and that's the worst week in two years. Let's get to Rebecca Jarvis live from the New York stock exchange tonight. What are you hearing? Reporter: We learned today that the economy added 200,000 jobs in January, and wages are growing at their fastest pace in eight years. That's positive news for workers, but ultimately, it's also a sign that the fed can start hiking interest rates even more. We have been in a period over the last decade of rock bottom interest rates and as though begin to rise, the cost of boar Reing gets more expensive. People and businesses spend less, but even after the selloff today, the stock market over the last year, still up 28% over the last five years of 82%, David. Putting it in perspective. Thank you.

