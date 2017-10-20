Transcript for 24-year-old man taken into custody after guns and homemade bombs allegedly found at his home

Next here to the alarming discovery during a raid of a Florida home. Rifles, handguns, homemade bombs and along with them police say aerial maps of schools in the area. A 24-year-old man taken into custody with no criminal history or no mental health issues. He was not on their radar. Here's victim Oquendo from Florida tonight. Rorter: Tonight a chilling find inside this Florida home, an arsenal of weapons - allegedly belonging to this man 24-year-old Randall drake. He's got three bombs, a whole cadre of weapons, 2,300 rounds of ammunition. Reporter: Deputies executing a search warrant in a child pornography investigation. Police say they found none, but they did discover ten rifles, eight handguns, two shotguns, more than 15 knives, crossbow, and a baseball bat with nails, along with aerial photos of 2 nearby schools, and a water treatment plant, and a note reading I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the world will burn. Everybody's always asking for the motivation. What's behind it? We don't know. He won't talk to us. Reporter: Police arresting drake who they say has no criminal history, or record of mental health issues. They say he wasn't on their radar. It's reminiscent of what we saw recently in Las Vegas. That guy's a sleeper. Nobody knew anything about that guy. Reporter: Today at the home where drake lives wi his parents, no answer. In the driveway, his car with a license plate reading, far cry. Which also is the name of a popular first person shooter video game. Drake, now facing 2 felony charge for those explosive devices. Drake has pleaded not guilty. He is being held for at least 72 hours at a mental health facility. Where they can decide to release him or keep him longer. A court date has not been sent. Thank you Victor.

