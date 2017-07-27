Transcript for 60 police Ford SUVs taken off the street

We move to a mystery in the Austin police department tonight. 60 of the department's police SUVs have been taken off the streets after their carbon monoxide detecters triggered Alar alarms. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, the hidden danger to officers on patrol. More than 60 Ford police vehicles in Austin now off the streets. They may take out the entire fleet. My head, started having headaches, and I was like I can't read. Reporter: Sergeant Zachary lahood pulling over just in time, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. I almost hit a bus. It scared The out of me. Reporter: This terrifying video of a police SUV in California barreling over the median, crossing multiple lanes. Then crashing into a tree. That officer making the same claim. Both now suing Ford. Over my 30 years in law enforcement that we have never faced an issue like this. Reporter: Ford telling ABC news in a statement, safety is our top priority. A team is working with police customers to investigate reported issues and solve them. David, carbon monoxide detecters have been installed in vehicles and those two officers suing Ford haven't been able to return to duty because of health reasons, and their attorney says they might not be able to, David. Kayna Whitworth. Our thanks to you tonight.

