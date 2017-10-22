Transcript for 8th child reported killed by recalled Ikea dresser

Now to the recall dangers in American homes. Do you know what products are putting your family at risk? How not to miss the next recall. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: This 2-year-old, killed. Crushed by a dresser that fell on top of him. Jozef Dudek's family says they had no idea that piece of bedroom furniture was recalled nearly a year earlier. IKEA, issuing that recall in 2016 after at least seven other deaths. He was the light of our lives. Reporter: All linked to dressers like this one. Toppling onto children. We do not think that IKEA is doing nearly enough. Reporter: IKEA telling ABC news the recall "Offered consumers a choice of several remedies which are still available today, and which we have communicated via our website, through social media and e-mail campaigns." But with some families still unaware of recalls from IKEA and other brands, some now question whether more can be done. Companies need to spend the same time, energy and money they spend to sell us products to get them out of our homes once they're found to be dangerous. Reporter: Experts say check consumer safety protection sites for recalls. Also, register items when you buy them. That little white card that comes with any big ticket purchase, send it back to the manufacturer, because if there is ever a recall, they will alert you. Reporter: And another tip, before you buy items second

