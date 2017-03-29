Transcript for 911 calls released in the deadly burglary in Tulsa, Oklahoma

home invasion in Oklahoma. Police have now released the 911 call from the homeowner's son who fought back, killing three mask teenagers. ABC's kayna Whitworth in Tulsa. Reporter: Tonight, the dramatic 911 call released from this deadly burglary. One's in the kitchen. One caudle into the bedroom. Reporter: 23-year-old Zach Peters calling after he shot these three teenagers who were armed when they broke into his home. One's down. One's still talking. Okay, what did you shoot them with? An ar-15. What did he sound like on the phone? He was in shock, he was scared. Reporter: It was early in the afternoon Monday. Police say this 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez drove. The teens robbed Peters of bottles of liquors. Police say they returned to the home a second time and that's when they were shot and killed by Peters. David, local authorities are trying to investigate if the stand your ground law applies. Also they tell me that Ms. Rodriguez could face formal charges earlier next week. When we come back -- the new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.