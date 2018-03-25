Transcript for A 93-year-old Holocaust survivor receives a bar mitzvah

Finally tonight, "America strong." A survivor of the holocaust who lost nearly everything, now receiving a gift he never saw coming. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: It's a rite of passage for jewish teens. But Samuel Hyder is 93. His dream of bar mitzvah, dashed by the darkness of the holocaust. His family torn apart as the Nazis invaded Poland. They were separated and sent to concentration camps. My parents didn't live to be at my bar mitzvah. Reporter: His parents and siblings perished. But Sam, still clinging to their memory. And to this picture of his sister. He managed to save it while fighting to survive auschwitz. God was with me. Reporter: After the war, Sam immigrated to Dayton, Ohio, building a new life and family. Decades later, his daughter Linda with this surprise. I told him. We're not just having a birthday party today, it's your bar mitzvah. Reporter: Days before his 94th birthday, Sam finally celebrating his bar mitzvah. A day with my real bar mitzvah. God gave it to me. Reporter: A milestone. It's a happy day, and a very emotional day, too. Reporter: A blessing. A toast to life. Erielle reshef, ABC news.

