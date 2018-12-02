Some accusing Trump of double standards on memos

More
The president has not released the Democrats' response on the Russia probe, calling it "political."
1:32 | 02/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some accusing Trump of double standards on memos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53032262,"title":"Some accusing Trump of double standards on memos","duration":"1:32","description":"The president has not released the Democrats' response on the Russia probe, calling it \"political.\"","url":"/WNT/video/accusing-trump-double-standards-memos-53032262","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.