Additional warning signs posted after sea lion attack goes viral

More
Authorities blame the parents, but officials say they don't plan to press charges for disturbing the wildlife.
1:31 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Additional warning signs posted after sea lion attack goes viral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47570574,"title":"Additional warning signs posted after sea lion attack goes viral","duration":"1:31","description":"Authorities blame the parents, but officials say they don't plan to press charges for disturbing the wildlife.","url":"/WNT/video/additional-warning-signs-posted-sea-lion-attack-viral-47570574","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.