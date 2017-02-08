Airport worker struck by lightning in Fort Myers, FL

Transcript for Airport worker struck by lightning in Fort Myers, FL
To the index of other news tonight, the airport worker struck by lightning in F. Myers, Florida. The surveillance show a fast-moving storm as it moved in. 21-year-old Austin Dunn standing next to pa plane and the lightning hit the tail. Electricity passing through his body, knock him to the ground. He suffered burns on his hands, feet and chest, and he is expected to survive. The close call at the airport. The air Canada flight nearly landing on the taxiway instead of the runway. Four passenger planes were on the ground, about 1,000 passengers in all in its path waiting to take off. The report revealing at its closest point, it was just 59 feet from the ground, and it was just 3 feet higher than the nearest plane. New developments in the HBO cyberattack. Hackers stealing information from several programs. They also accessed internal documents. HBO is trying to scrub those files from the internet.

