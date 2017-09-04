Transcript for Alabama governor embroiled in alleged sex scandal

to an explosive sex scandal involving the governor of Alabama. Accusations that the governor, Robert Bentley, abused power to cover up an affair. Impeachment proceedings getting under way tomorrow, with calls for his resignation growing. Gloria Riviera reports. Reporter: Alabama's governor, defiant and determined as impeachment hearings start Monday. I do not plan to resign. I have done nothing illegal. Reporter: Republican governor Robert Bentley came under fire in 2016 for his alleged affair with top adviser Rebekah mason. I love you, I love touching you. Reporter: This audio recording provided by his former wife of 50 years. To investigators looking into whether he violated campaign finance laws by giving his supposed mistress state employee perks after she left office. A scathing 131-page report by the house judiciary committee detailed allegations of extensive abuse of power in covering his tracks. At one point allegedly sending a police officer to his own son's house to try and convince him to turn over the recordings made by his former wife. The report concluding the governor was clouded by "Increasing obsession and paranoia," subjecting "Career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation." Baby, let me tell you what we're gonna have to do, we're gonna start locking the door. Reporter: His ex-wife Diane claims he once sent her a text that said, I love you Rebekah. Governor Bentley has repeatedly denied accusations of an affair, calling the issue a private matter.

