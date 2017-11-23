Transcript for Alleged bombmaker arrested

alleged bomb maker. A Texas woman accused of mafling explosive devices to president Obama and the head of the social security administration. Among the clues the FBI used to find her? A damaged shipping label police say was from an Ebay package she received, and a trace of hair from her cat. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Texas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, these court documents revealing in disturbing detail how one Texas woman allegedly mailed homemade explosives to then-president Obama and Texas governor Greg Abbott that "Could have caused severe burns and death." Investigators say a "Victim activated improvised explosive device" actually reached the Texas governor and "Was designed to explode, but it failed" because the governor "Did not open it as designed." I'm totally baffled that a sitting state governor could open a package that has a potential bomb inside it. Reporter: Prosecutors say 46-year-old Julia Poff of Brookshire, Texas, mailed the devices, along with a third, to the acting head of the social security administration in October 2016, after her applications for social security benefits were denied. Court documents show that the governor's package "Had an obliterated shipping label that was addressed to Poff." But one of the biggest clues coming from that "Cat hair found on the Obama package." This is really textbook law enforcement forensic work. Pulling up hairs and fibers, anything that can be traced back to the suspect. In this case, they found, apparently, cat hair that they could microscopically match up with the defendant's cat. Reporter: Tom, tonight, Poff, who has pled not guilty, is in federal custody, facing six counts on various charges. Tom? Marcus, thank you.

