Transcript for Alleged getaway driver in deadly Oklahoma home invasion held on 3 counts of felony 1st-degree murder

Next tonight here, new developments in the stand your ground case unfolding in Oklahoma. The homeowner's son who shot and killed three masked teens who broke in, armed. Tonight, our correspondent one-on-one with the alleged getaway driver, who is expected to face charges herself. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, a stunning admission in that Oklahoma home invasion, that left three teens dead and this alleged getaway driver facing charges in their deaths. I know what we did was stupid and wrong. Reporter: 21-year-old moerl and of three Elizabeth Rodriguez, sitting down with ABC news in the wagoner county jail, where she is being held on three counts of felony first degree murder for her alleged involvement in the deadly botched burglary. We made really bad choices. I'm really sorry for the choices I made and what I did in it. Reporter: Rodriguez says it was her idea to target that home when she and her friends planned the burglary. The teens first stole liquor, speakers and a machete from the garage -- Just thought we could get more. We were greedy. We were greedy. Reporter: Donning masks, armed with brass knuckles, and a knife, the three teens broke into the main home of 23-year-old Zack Peters. Rodriguez says she and another female waited in the car. Police say inside the home, Peters shot all three boys, killing them. I've just been broken into. Three men, two I've shot in my house. Reporter: Did you know that it was gunshots? Yeah. Because there was a lot, it was like, first, there was two and then just pop, pop, and then pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Are they bleeding? Yes. I believe one -- one's down, one's still talking. You need to get here now. Reporter: One of the teens running, making it almost to the car. He slid across the hood and said, "I got hit." Reporter: Are you taking responsibility for this? I don't take responsibility for their murders. I won't -- I feel guilty but I don't feel responsible. Reporter: David, investigators are trying to figure out if Peters actions were justified under the stand your ground law. Also, formal charges could be brought against Rodriguez as early as Monday. David? Kayna Whitworth again

