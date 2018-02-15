Transcript for Alleged shooter stopped at Walmart and McDonald's after school massacre: Authorities

That suspect coming into sharper focus tonight. 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Tonight, what we're now learning about his childhood. He was adopted. He then lost that father as a boy. Then the mother who adopted him dying of the flu just months ago. And his troubling posts on social media. Were many signs missed? ABC's Tom llamas at the jail here in ft. Lauderdale, where Cruz is being held. Reporter: Today, the 19-year-old accused of hunting down and killing 7 people at his former high school led into court in shackles. Are you Nikolas Jacob Cruz? Yes, ma'am. Reporter: Authorities now retracing his steps in the aftermath of the rampage. The alleged gunman on the run for about an hour. Police say Cruz stopped by a local Walmart and a subway, where he bought a drink. He then stopped into this McDonald's. He was finally spotted by Michael Leonard, a police officer from a nearby city. Officer Leonard had decided to join the search and started driving down a back rod when he spotted someone who fit the suspect's description. Maroon shirt, black boots. He looked like a typical high school student. And for a quick moment, I thought, could this be the person? Is this who I need to stop? Reporter: You see Cruz here taken down and handcuffed. And tonight, authorities scouring his social media accounts, searching for clues and a possible motive. Some of the things that have come to mind are very, very disturbing. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news this was Cruz's Instagram account. This photo shows him holding a pistol. In another, he's holding a large knife. Investigators now piecing together the suspect's background. We know he was adopted as a baby. But his adoptive father died when he was just 4 years old. Cruz, raised by a single mother. But late last year, she died, as well, unexpectedly, of the flu. Cruz then went to live with the family of a friend. The family's lawyer tells us he at one point had been in therapy. Cruz brought his ar-15 assault rifle with him. The family's lawyer telling us he kept it locked in a gun safe. This is the neighborhood where the alleged shooter grew up. It's a nice nehood, the homes are big, the lawns are well-maintained. Neighbors say it's such a Normal place that someone likf Nikolas Cruz really stood out. Aggressive, crazy weird psycho. Reporter: Brody Speno spent nearly a decade a few doors down from Cruz. He remembers Cruz having a violent side, even at a young age. He like cornered a squirrel and throwing rocks at it, trying to kill it. It was just weird. Reporter: Former classmates also paint a twisted picture. They say Cruz was obsessed with guns and was disciplined for bringing bullet casings to school. About a year ago, I saw him upset in the morning and I was like, what's wrong with you? He's like, I swear to god, I'll shoot up this school. Reporter: He was ultimately expelled. And there were other signs of trouble. In September, video blogger Ben Bennight saw a disturbing comment on his YouTube page. A commenter with the name nicholkolas Cruz posting, "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." I found that to be odd and disturbing, so, I forwarded that screenshot to the FBI and -- The FBI tonight saying they tried, but could not track down who that user was. And Tom llamas joins us tonight from outside the jail where Cruz is being held. And we heard about his difficult childhood. You reported there neighbors and classmates talking about his fascination with guns. Disciplined in school. Ultimately expelled. People watching around the country tonight are going to say there were a lot of warning signs here. Reporter: So many red flags, David. And tonight, his mental state is of major concern. His legal team tells us he's on suicide watch here at the jail. And his lawyers also telling us that he has struggled with mental illness throughout his life and had significant trauma when his mother recently passed

