Transcript for America strong: Paralyzed runner crosses finish line

America strong. The horrific accident on the side of the road. The runner hit. But what he did in that next moment. Dean Otto from Charlotte, north Carolina. A husband, father and a marathoner. He was training one morning about a year ago when the unimaginable happened. He was hit by a car, fracturing his spine, breaking his pelvis, tailbone and ribs. He could not feel his legs. Before he was rushed to the hospital on the side of the road, he was praying, and quietly quiet ly to himself, forgiving that driver in that moment. Dean's doctor gave him a 2% chance of ever walking again. But he was determined to prove them wrong. Months of grueling physical therapy. One step at a time. Using just a cane. From his first steps to walking up steps, to running. And along the way, Dean had an idea. To run a half marathon with his surgeon, and the driver who he forgave, will. Exactly one year to the day from the accident, the doctor, the driver and the survivor. Three, two, one -- Reporter: 13 miles, together. Go, Dean, go! Come on! Reporter: Dean and his surgeon finished. The race wasn't over. All right, guys. Why you going back out? We have to go get will. Reporter: Then together, crossing the finish line with will. And tonight, Dean with a message. Hey, David. Reporter: Telling us what powered him. As far as forgiveness goes, it's been, you know, that's been the key to my recovery, to be able to forgive will immediately after the accident has been paramount in my positive attitude and my recovery from this terrible accident. He says the forgiveness fueled him. Thanks for watching here on a Wednesday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night. ???

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.