The detention means at least three U.S. citizens have been detained by North Korea in the past 16 months.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the tense situation with North Korea on the sidelines of the annual White House Easter egg roll today.

Foreign policy expert says there are "no good ways out" of a conflict with North Korea

Dr. Robert Kelly, associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, explains how the missile failure benefits both North Korea and the U.S.

North Korea says it's 'ready' for US attack as Pence heads to Japan

Vice President Mike Pence discussed strategy to work with Japan and South Korea to "achieve a peaceful resolution in the Korean peninsula," but the deputy North Korea UN Ambassador said "the thermonuclear war may break out at any moment."