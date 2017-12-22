Transcript for America's skies are filled with airliners carrying millions of holiday travelers

From roads to America's airports tonight. The skies over America are filled at this hour. Take a look at the map. Airlines crisscrossing the country carrying nearly 3 million passengers today alone. For many of them it was a slow going at the start. David Kerley. Reporter: Passengers heard the order. Please evacuate. Reporter: Instead of heading home they headed out of Dallas love field. A small air conditioner fire. You got to turn around and go back this way. Reporter: They all had to be rescreened again. All across the country. The lines were long. 2.7 million took to the sky, a sky filled with airliners by midday. In Washington, we went behind the scenes. For united airplanes, this is the busiest day for the holiday season. With weather a potential threat, they keep an eye on the maps as baggage fills the belt. United tries to get 5 million passengers home between now and new year's. How's it going. So far so good. Our on-time performance is right where we expect it to be. Some good news from the northeast there. David Kerley joins us from Reagan airport. We saw that crush of some 3 million flyers today. Looking ahead what will be the busiest travel day for those trying to get back home. Think about it, Tom, last night and tonight two of the busiest days to get out of town. Many of these passengers will want to come home soon after Christmas. Tuesday after Christmas is expected to be extremely busy if you want to fly. Tom. All eyes on the weather.

