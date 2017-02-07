Transcript for 4 Amtrak cars derail south of Tacoma

Time now for our "Index." Late word of an amtrak derailment south of Tacoma in Washington state. Evacuation is under way. Four cars derailing near a golf course and marina. Emergency services are there. Some minor injuries are reported. To the recall alert for whole foods shoppers. Willow tree poultry farm recalling more than 400 pounds of Buffalo style chicken salad because it's actually tuna salad. The mismarked products are in 12 1/2-ounce plastic containers. Sold at whole food stores throughout Connecticut, new Jersey, and New York. Next to Florida, where racing dogs tested positive for cocaine. A track monitoring group reports the lead greyhound there, you can see it far out ahead, had cocaine in its system for two of its best races. The trainer, not the owner, being blamed here. Officials say at least 12 greyhounds at bestbet Orange park carried traces of the drug. The trainer's license was suspended. He faces a formal hearing next month. And, the update to a story we showed you last night. Those Arizona firefighters saving fawns from a raging forest fire. It was tough to see the fawns. But now, a better look, reuniting those baby deer with the mother in safety. More than 1,200 firefighters taking on that blaze. Officials expect it to be fully contained by July 4th.

