Transcript for Anthony Scaramucci deletes old tweets criticizing Trump

We begin tonight with president trump, exploding over the multitude of issues clouding his administration. Less than 24 hours after the stunning shake-up at the white house, the president ferociously unloading on Twitter. His tirade about leaks, the Russia investigation and the new bombshell report about attorney general Jeff sessions and the campaign. The new white house communications director digging in on his first full day, explaining why he's deleting his old tweets criticizing then-candidate president trump. ABC's David Wright starts us off. Reporter: Today, the president's flamboyant new communications director -- Thank you. Reporter: -- Sought to kiss off any and all harsh words he's had in the past about his new boss. Tweeting, full transparency, I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved and shouldn't be a distraction. Former Wall Street executive Anthony scaramucci was already at pains to explain how in 2015 he called Donald Trump a hack. That's another hack politician. You called Donald Trump a hack? He's a hack politician -- He brings it up every 15 seconds, okay? One of the biggest mistakes I made, because I was an inexperienced person in the world of politics. I was supporting another candidate. Reporter: Today, scaramucci scrubbed his Twitter account of old messages praising Hillary Clinton as "Incredibly competent." Denouncing the trump campaign as "A spectacle" and questioning newt Gingrich's judgement for joining the team. Scaramucci isn't the only administration official to be haunted by his own words, preserved in the digital record. Today, "The Washington post" reports that U.S. Intelligence agencies intercepted phone calls from the Russian ambassador that directly contradict attorney general Jeff sessions' claim that he never met with Russians on behalf of the trump campaign. I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the trump campaign. Reporter: But "The post" reports the Russian ambassador told his bosses in Moscow the two discussed the campaign and policy issues. Today, the president appeared to confirm "The post" report by condemning it as an "Intelligence leak." Quote, these illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! One of a frenzy of early morning tweets. Today the president commissioned the "Uss Gerald Ford," the most advanced aircraft carrier ever built. A classic presidential photo-op projecting strength as commander in chief. This ship also ensures that if a fight does come it will always end the same way -- we will win, win, win. We will never lose. Reporter: Today, outgoing press secretary Sean spicer, who abandoned ship just yesterday, spotted by "The daily mail" sporting a "Navy" t-shirt, walking his dog. Last night, spicer told Sean hannity he didn't appreciate being the butt of so many jokes on "Saturday night live." I think that there were funny, but there's a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn't funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious, but there are times it goes from funny to mean. David, today, at the other end of Pennsylvania avenue, congress struck a deal on Russian sanctions. That could really tie the president's hands. That's right. House and senate negotiators have agreed any effort to ease sanctions on Russia would have to approved by them. This is something that the white house has lobbied hard against. The senate appears to have a veto-proof majority, the vote set for Tuesday.

